Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,574,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,829,000 after buying an additional 289,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 144,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of -136.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

