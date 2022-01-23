Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD opened at $77.47 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.