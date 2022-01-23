Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,766,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,542,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.