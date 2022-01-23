BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.
BancFirst stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.