Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.
BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.
BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88.
In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.