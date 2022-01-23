Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

