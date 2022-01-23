B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,128,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,161. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

