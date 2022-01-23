B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of HR opened at $30.50 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

