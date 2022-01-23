B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $532,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

