B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $670,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $299.38 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

