B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

PSL opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.