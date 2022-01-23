B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.00. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

