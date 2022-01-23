B. Riley Cuts Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $21.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.