B. Riley Comments on Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.