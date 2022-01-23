Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.78

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 4778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

The stock has a market cap of $685.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

