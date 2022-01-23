Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 919,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,469. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

