Aviva PLC Sells 80,299 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

