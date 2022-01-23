Aviva PLC Sells 5,214 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $605.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.07.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

