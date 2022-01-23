Aviva PLC Sells 11,401 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.51 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

