Aviva PLC Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

FISV stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

