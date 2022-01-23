Aviva PLC Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.37 and its 200-day moving average is $254.91. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

