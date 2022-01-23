Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

