AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of AVITA Medical worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 465.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 111.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 477.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 71.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

