AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,142 shares of company stock worth $16,191,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

AutoNation stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

