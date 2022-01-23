Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,711 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,912 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.51% of Autodesk worth $318,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $9,073,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $239.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day moving average is $294.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

