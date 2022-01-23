AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,093,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

