Aurox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $645,929.00 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $60.88 or 0.00172933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $31.77 million and $645,929.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

