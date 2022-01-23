Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 7.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 32,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,835,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

