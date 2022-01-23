aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 160,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,095. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

