Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $292.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

