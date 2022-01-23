Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Critical Survey

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Athena Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.38 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Athena Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.61%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

