Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Up 2.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.41. 6,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,156,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

