ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.