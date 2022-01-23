Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

