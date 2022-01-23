Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,824 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.