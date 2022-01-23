Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,504,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $15,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 871,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

