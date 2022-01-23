Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post sales of $135.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.08 million and the lowest is $135.10 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $427.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.30 million to $428.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ARLO stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $692.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

