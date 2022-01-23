Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 3,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 103,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARBE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 243,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Arbe Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.