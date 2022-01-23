Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

