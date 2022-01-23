Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.71.

NYSE AIRC opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -112.57.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

