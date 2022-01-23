APA Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.23. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

