Anyswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.77 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $419.14 million and $39.77 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $22.49 or 0.00063206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.64 or 0.06913515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,611.45 or 1.00096159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars.

