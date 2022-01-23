Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Sell

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.56) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,326.67 ($18.10).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO opened at GBX 1,450 ($19.78) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,386.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,417.22.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.