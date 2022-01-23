Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,098 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 565,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 251,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

