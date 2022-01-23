Antero Midstream Co. (AM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antero Midstream stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

