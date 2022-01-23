Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 190.84%. SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 216.32%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 181.67 -$9.95 million N/A N/A SeaSpine $154.35 million 2.82 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -8.13

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

