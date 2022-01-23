Analyzing Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 13 0 2.76 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $58.31, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Ecoark.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 4.55 -$324.73 million $3.94 12.89 Ecoark $15.56 million 4.15 -$20.89 million ($0.54) -4.54

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 21.13% 14.56% 6.56% Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34%

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Ecoark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

