Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $42.83

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 1,536,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,972.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 132,359 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

