Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $132.33

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

