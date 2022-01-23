Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT at $11.80

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

