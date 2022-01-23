Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Target Price at $94.40

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PAR Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
